Palm Ghosts

MilkBoy
Sat, 22 Jun, 8:30 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$20.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Palm Ghosts with Taggart & Dark Arc at MilkBoy

Saturday, June 22, 2024

7:30 PM Doors | 8:30 PM Show

21+

Visit https://milkboyphilly.com/faq/ for venue details including how to get here, parking, FAQ, MB Merch, Private Events, Menus and all things MilkB...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Rising Sun Presents LLC
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Palm Ghosts

Venue

MilkBoy

1100 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

