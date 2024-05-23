DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Keeley Forsyth presents her 3rd studio album The Hollow out 10 May on 130701/FatCat Records.
Building on the stripped back aesthetic of Debris (2020) and Limbs (2022), Forsyth returns with ferocious and tender vocals that shape her statement string arrang...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.