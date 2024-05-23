Top track

Start Again

Keeley Forsyth

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Thu, 23 May, 7:30 pm
London
£24.21

About

Keeley Forsyth presents her 3rd studio album The Hollow out 10 May on 130701/FatCat Records.

Building on the stripped back aesthetic of Debris (2020) and Limbs (2022), Forsyth returns with ferocious and tender vocals that shape her statement string arrang...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.
Lineup

Keeley Forsyth

Venue

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

