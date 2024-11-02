Top track

When You're Evil - 2020 Remastered

Aurelio Voltaire

229
Sat, 2 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Aurelio Voltaire

Aurelio Voltaire’s dedication to spookiness is commendable. A ghoulish comic book writer, experimental filmmaker and rock music extraordinaire, the Cuban-American multi-hyphenate conjures a gothic sound inspired by Victorian horror, European folk and his v Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

FLAG PROMOTIONS PRESENT

AURELIO VOLTAIRE - The Halloween Forever UK Tour

“What if Johnny Cash made folks songs for vampires?” The answer might very well describe the music of Aurelio Voltaire.

Often described as a modern day renaissance man, Voltaire is...

This is an 14+ event. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Flag Promotions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aurelio Voltaire

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 1 - entrance through the glass double doors.

