Aurelio Voltaire’s dedication to spookiness is commendable. A ghoulish comic book writer, experimental filmmaker and rock music extraordinaire, the Cuban-American multi-hyphenate conjures a gothic sound inspired by Victorian horror, European folk and his v
FLAG PROMOTIONS PRESENT
AURELIO VOLTAIRE - The Halloween Forever UK Tour
“What if Johnny Cash made folks songs for vampires?” The answer might very well describe the music of Aurelio Voltaire.
Often described as a modern day renaissance man, Voltaire is...
Venue 1 - entrance through the glass double doors.
