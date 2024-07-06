Top track

Cha-Cha Twist

The Detroit Cobras

229
Sat, 6 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£34.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"What the Detroit Cobras peddle is rock & roll, just as raw and funky as it was originally intended."

Allmusic.com

Blurring the lines between R&B and R&R and soul, The Detroit Cobras are the go-to party band for those in the know.

Surrounding themselves...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by AGMP.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Detroit Cobras

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

