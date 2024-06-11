Top track

MRCY

The Lower Third
Tue, 11 Jun, 7:00 pm
£18.87

For producer Barney Lister and vocalist Kojo Degraft-Johnson, music is a place to belong. Hailing from different ends of England and disparate cultures, they have come together as MRCY, creating a shared space of soulful self-expression that combines the t...

This is an 16+ event - ID required
Presented by AEG.
Slow Cooked

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

