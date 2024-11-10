Top track

Russian Circles - Conduit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Russian Circles

Sala Nazca
Sun, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€27.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Russian Circles vuelven a Madrid para presentar 'Gnosis', su último trabajo de estudio, acompañados de sus compañeros de sello Rezn

Menores de 16 acompañados de un adulto
Te lo trae Giradiscos
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

REZN, Russian Circles

Venue

Sala Nazca

C. de Orense, 24, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

