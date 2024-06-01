Top track

To the Sea - Einmusik Remix

Parable Summer Open Air w Booka Shade & more

Studio 338
Sat, 1 Jun, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
From £29.50

About

Parable Summer Open Air Returns!

We are thrilled to announce the return of Parable Summer Open Air events this June. Building on the epic success of previous events, we are excited to invite some of the world’s finest talent to the capital for our first e...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Parable Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Booka Shade, Monkey Safari, Einmusik and 1 more

Venue

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Doors open2:00 pm

