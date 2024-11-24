Top track

Skerryvore - Angry Fiddler

Skerryvore

Band on the Wall
Sun, 24 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
£28.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bagpipes, fiddles, accordions, driving bass, drums and keys, Skerryvore fuse traditional Scottish sounds with big melodies pop and rock to create a high energy whirlwind of unique flavours and feelings that has captivated audiences across the globe.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Band on the Wall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Skerryvore

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

