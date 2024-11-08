DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Antics, Interpol will return to Ally Pally to play their seminal album in full this November.
Released in 2004, Antics cemented Interpol’s position as one of the most influential bands of their generation. The al*...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.