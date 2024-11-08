Top track

Evil

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Interpol

Alexandra Palace Great Hall
Fri, 8 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £52.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Evil
Got a code?

About

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Antics, Interpol will return to Ally Pally to play their seminal album in full this November.

Released in 2004, Antics cemented Interpol’s position as one of the most influential bands of their generation. The al*...

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by SJM Concerts and Metropolis Music..
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Interpol, dust, Ice Age

Venue

Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London N22 7AY
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.