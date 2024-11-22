Top track

Ronda

Christian Löffler

Le Trianon
Fri, 22 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€35.84

About Christian Löffler

Rural Germany provided electronic producer Christian Löffler with the perfect setting to teach himself music programming and arrangement at the age of 14. Eventually creating a sound that brings together electronic melancholy with a state of euphoria, sinc Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Le compositeur allemand Christian Löffler s’intéresse à la musique électronique à l’adolescence. Son premier EP, Heights (2009), est suivi trois ans plus tard par l’album A Forest (2012), dans lequel Christian Löffler décline son style introspectif et ambi...

Tout public
Présenté par Uni-T Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Christian Löffler

Venue

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

