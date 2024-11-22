DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rural Germany provided electronic producer Christian Löffler with the perfect setting to teach himself music programming and arrangement at the age of 14. Eventually creating a sound that brings together electronic melancholy with a state of euphoria, sinc
Le compositeur allemand Christian Löffler s’intéresse à la musique électronique à l’adolescence. Son premier EP, Heights (2009), est suivi trois ans plus tard par l’album A Forest (2012), dans lequel Christian Löffler décline son style introspectif et ambi...
