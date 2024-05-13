Top track

The Price of Grace

Convictions

MilkBoy
Mon, 13 May, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$20.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Convictions with special guest Confessions of a Traitor & Duress at MilkBoy

Monday, May 13, 2024

7 PM Doors | 8 PM Show

21+

Visit https://milkboyphilly.com/faq/ for venue details including how to get here, parking, FAQ, MB Merch, Private Events, Menus...

This is a 21+ event
Rising Sun Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Duress, Confessions of a Traitor, Convictions

Venue

MilkBoy

1100 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

