The Sloppy Boys BLOOD, SWEAT, AND BEERS Encore Screening

PhilaMOCA
Sun, 26 May, 2:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$18.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
An encore matinee screening of the documentary BLOOD, SWEAT, AND BEERS with director Robert Holguin and subjects The Sloppy Boys in attendance!

From sketch comedy to an acclaimed podcast, The Sloppy Boys are taking their musical aspirations to the next le...

All ages
Presented by PhilaMOCA
The Sloppy Boys

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open1:30 pm

