SASH! DAY PARTY @ THE STEEL YARD | 19TH OCT

The Steel Yard
Sat, 19 Oct, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £22.65
About

SASH! DAY PARTY @ THE STEEL YARD | 19TH OCT

Whether it’s Rock My Body, Ecuador or Encore Une Fois, SASH! continues to captivate dance floors globally with his pop, progressive house and trance anthems 🔊

SASH! stormed onto the DJ scene in the early 90s,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Free From Sleep
Lineup

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Doors open3:00 pm
800 capacity

