Vicetone

Marquee New York
Sat, 11 May, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$35.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

General Terms

Ticket holders must arrive before 12:30AM.

Refund Policy

All items are non-refundable under any circumstances.

Age Restriction

For entry, all guests must be 21+ years old and present valid, original photo identification. The following fo...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Marquee New York.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vicetone

Venue

Marquee New York

287 10th Avenue, New York City, New York 10001, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

