WILDES + IAKO

The Jago
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

WILDES

On the surface, it would seem that everything was falling into place for 22-year-old Ella Walker: the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist found meteoric success with her 2016 debut single “Bare”. With it, she painted a haunting landscape, a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

WILDES

The Jago

440 Kingsland Road, Hackney, London, E8 4AA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

