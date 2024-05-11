DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fat Salad / The Ology's / Broken Hertz / Mammoth

O2 Academy2 Islington
Sat, 11 May, 6:00 pm
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is an 8+ event (Under 18s must be accompanied by an Adult)
Presented by Hot Vox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Mammoth

O2 Academy2 Islington

Angel Central, N1 Centre, 16 Parkfield St, Islington N1 0PS
Doors open6:00 pm

