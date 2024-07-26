DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Anslee Davidson with special guest Kelsey Lee

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 26 Jul, 7:00 pm
From $26.70
Anslee Davidson with special guest Kelsey Lee live at Eddie's Attic!

Wrapping up a very successful freshman year in the prestigious songwriting program at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, Anslee Davidson returns to her home away from home, Eddi...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

