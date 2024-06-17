Top track

Sea Girls - Violet

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sea Girls Acoustic Album Launch Show

Jacaranda Baltic
Mon, 17 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
From £13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sea Girls - Violet
Got a code?

About

Jacaranda Records are super excited to present a live performance from Sea Girls in support of their new album 'Midnight Butterflies'

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jacaranda Records.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sea Girls

Venue

Jacaranda Baltic

L8 5XJ, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.