Artillery 40th Anniversary North American Tour

Sinwave
Mon, 24 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
$18.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Artillery comes to Sinwave to celebrate 40 years of old school thrash!

with...

War Curse

Vapor

Rivetskull

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sinwave.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Artillery, War Curse, Vapor and 1 more

Venue

Sinwave

1412 South Main Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

