Sina Bathaie Live in London

The Clapham Grand
Thu, 25 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £29.99

About

Sina Bathaie is a Multi-instrumentalist, Producer and Composer with more than 55 million streams on digital platforms. Originally from Iran, he is known for his unique style of playing traditional instruments such as the oud and ukulele and bringing an eas...

18+
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sina Bathaie

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK

Doors open7:00 pm
1250 capacity

