Top track

curse of clarity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gavin Matts: Present

PhilaMOCA
Tue, 14 May, 8:00 pm
ComedyPhiladelphia
$24.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

curse of clarity
Got a code?

About

PhilaMOCA hosts comedian Gavin Matts' new hour of comedy in the moment, PRESENT!

Gavin Matts is a New York based comedian, actor and writer. Gavin’s debut hour long special ‘progression’ was released by Bill Burr & All Things Comedy in October of 2023. Vu...

All ages
Presented by PhilaMOCA
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gavin Matts

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.