DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pro Wrestling NOAH - 2024 UK TOUR - MANCHESTER

O2 Ritz
Sat, 7 Sept, 3:00 pm
TheatreManchester
From £24.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pro Wrestling NOAH - Japan's leading wrestling promotion returns to the UK for their 2024 tour.

Their top wrestlers, including MARUFUJI, KIYOMIYA, HAYATA, and KITAMIYA will be showcasing their skills, along with many more.

The current PROGRESS Men's Worl...

ALL AGES WELCOME with under 14's to be accompanied by an adult
Presented by PROGRESS Wrestling.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

O2 Ritz

Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5NQ
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.