BUSHI

L'Olympia
Sat, 14 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €37.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
BUSHI est un artiste lyonnais originaire de la Réunion cofondateur du label Saturn Citizen Records, regroupant notamment l'artiste Mussy.

Son style musical se définit par un mélange de trap 808 saturé, de balade cloud mélodieuse ou encore de 2-step, tout...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Based MTP Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mussy, Bu$hi

Venue

L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

