BUSHI est un artiste lyonnais originaire de la Réunion cofondateur du label Saturn Citizen Records, regroupant notamment l'artiste Mussy.
Son style musical se définit par un mélange de trap 808 saturé, de balade cloud mélodieuse ou encore de 2-step, tout...
