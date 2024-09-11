DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Girl in red revient avec son nouvel album I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!, qui paraitra le 12 avril 2024, et dont les deux premiers singles sont déjà disponibles !
Après avoir ouvert pour Taylor Swift en 2023 dans le cadre du Eras Tour, en parallèle de sa tourné...
