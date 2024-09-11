Top track

girl in red

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette
Wed, 11 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €49.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Girl in red revient avec son nouvel album I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!, qui paraitra le 12 avril 2024, et dont les deux premiers singles sont déjà disponibles !

Après avoir ouvert pour Taylor Swift en 2023 dans le cadre du Eras Tour, en parallèle de sa tourné...

Tout public
Présenté par Talent Boutique.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

girl in red

Venue

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette

211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

