You Know The Vibes x Es Paradis

Es Paradis Ibiza
Mon, 26 Aug, 11:59 pm
From €40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ibiza's BIGGEST Urban Music Party is back! Every Monday from 29th April to 28th October, DJ Policy is #KeepingItFresh in 2024 with a brand-new look but the same good vibes in the Balearic Island's most beautiful super club, Es Paradis.

Evento +18
Organizado por Es Paradis.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Policy, DJ Bubba, MC Broown

Venue

Es Paradis Ibiza

Carrer Salvador Espriu, 2, 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany, Illes Balears, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

