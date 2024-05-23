DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Memorial + Alf Whitby + Hannah Ashcroft

Low Four Studio
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Memorial is a project rooted in friendship, one fuelled by unflinching honesty. Ollie Spalding and Jack Watts were friends first, and songwriting partners second, and this quality sets them apart. They’re marked by that peculiar alchemy when two voices bec...

This is a 14+ show. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Hey! Manchester.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hannah Ashcroft, Alf Whitby, Memorial

Venue

Low Four Studio

Deansgate Terrace, Manchester M3 4EN
Doors open7:00 pm

