sunnbrella

Headrow House
Wed, 12 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Fresh off supporting Brooklyn indie legends Beach Fossils, sunnbrella are set to visit Headrow House. The project of London-based musician and producer David Zbirka, sunnbrella rides the line between shoegaze and chronically online pop. Having just release...

This is an 14+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

sunnbrella

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

