DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Fresh off supporting Brooklyn indie legends Beach Fossils, sunnbrella are set to visit Headrow House. The project of London-based musician and producer David Zbirka, sunnbrella rides the line between shoegaze and chronically online pop. Having just release...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs