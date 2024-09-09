Top track

2:00 AM

LOS SHADOWS w/wht.rbbt.obj

Raccoon Motel
Mon, 9 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsDavenport
$15.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Performing IN PERSON, LOS SHADOWS w/special guests wht.rbbt.obj!!

ABOUT LOS SHADOWS ::

Los Shadows were founded in San Diego, CA in 2015 by friends Andy Saldana and Pepe Gonzales. Building from a foundational 4 piece Indie Rock band, Los Shadows self-rel...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Raccoon Motel
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Los Shadows, wht.rbbt.obj

Venue

Raccoon Motel

315 East 2nd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

