808 State : 90 Live

New Century
Fri, 6 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £35.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A Pink Dot presentation by arrangement with X-Ray Touring:

808 State : 90 Live
Part 01: 35th Anniversary performance of Ninety
Part 02: Great Transmissions

+ Specials Guests Elf Traps

Returning to their home city for what will be their first li...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Pink Dot
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

808 state

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open6:00 pm
1300 capacity
Accessibility information

