GBSR Duo: Music for a Summer Evening

Bold Tendencies
Sat, 10 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Returning to the concrete concert hall for a third season after knockout performances of Stockhausen/Aphex Twin in 2022, and Galina Ustvolskaya/Oliver Leith in 2023, George Barton (percussion) and Siwan Rhys (piano) (GBSR Duo) bring to us the iconic Americ...

All ages.
Presented by Bold Tendencies.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Bold Tendencies

7th-10th Floors Multi-Storey Car Park, 95a Rye Lane, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

