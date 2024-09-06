Top track

Ringo Deathstarr - Heavy Metal Suicide

Ringo Deathstarr

O2 Academy Islington
Fri, 6 Sept, 6:00 pm
London
£24

Ringo Deathstarr - Heavy Metal Suicide
About

AE & CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH present

Ringo Deathstarr

+ Blushing & Sunnbrella

This Event is 8+ (under 14s must be accompanied by an adult 18+)
Presented by AE & CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blushing, Ringo Deathstarr, sunnbrella

Venue

O2 Academy Islington

Angel Central, N1 Centre, 16 Parkfield St, Islington N1 0PS
Doors open6:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

