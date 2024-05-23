DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Banned Books Happy Hour

The Blue Room
Thu, 23 May, 6:00 pm
BANNED: A Book Happy Hour for people not afraid to read. We’ll be discussing Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic Book by Alison Bechdel. If you haven’t read the book yet, no problem. Come for the hangout! 6pm FREE on the Blue Room Patio.

This is an all ages event
Presented by Third Man Events.
Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

