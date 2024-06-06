Top track

Soho Jazz Jam ft. Arran Kent

Alfie's
6 Jun - 7 Jun
GigsLondon
From £16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Witness London's best jazz instrumentalists and improvisers come together for the iconic weekly jam session at Alfie's. Perched above the lively bustle of Soho's Greek Street, Alfie's Jazz Club is a true London gem. Once a costumers house in the swinging s...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Alfie's

49 Greek Street, Westminster, London, W1D 4EG, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:30 pm

