Soca vs Reggae: Memorial Day Weekend Edition

Schimanski
Fri, 24 May, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

VIP BOTTLE SERVICE: VIP@SCHIMANSKINYC.COM

21+ ONLY | NO REFUNDS

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Schimanski.
$
Venue

Schimanski

54 N 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

