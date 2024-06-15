Top track

Zamar-Eden - You Are

Zamar-Eden + support

The Hackney Social
Sat, 15 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

✨ Catch Zamar-Eden’s mesmerising blend of Soul, Jazz, and Afrobeats on Saturday 15th June!

South-East London's newest Jazz fusion sensation, Zamar-Eden’s is a multi-talented musician with innovative skills as a Bassist, Singer, Producer, and Composer. Fro...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Hackney Social.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

