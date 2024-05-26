DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sounday | Bassel Darwish, The Fellas

LISTEN
Sun, 26 May, 10:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
$29.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sounday, Listen's weekly way to close out the weekend, ends May with a bang as we welcome Bassel Darwish to Bushwick's newest nightlife inspired immersive space.

For table reservations, contact: (347) 504-1535

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Trust Us Events.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bassel Darwish

Venue

LISTEN

198 Randolph Street, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.