Klang: Aculei, NoCore Edgy Sound Fest

Distretto Industriale 4
Sun, 30 Jun, 10:00 pm
GigsMilano
€29.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
𝗞𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗚: 𝘼𝘾𝙐𝙇𝙀𝙄

𝘕𝘰-𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘌𝘥𝘨𝘺 𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘍𝘦𝘴𝘵

✶ This is about harsh electronics & raging avant-garde ✶

KLANG debutta a Milano con il primo festival in Italia incentrato sulla contaminazione fra sonorità sperimentali e scena moshpit...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da KLANG ╳ VERSUS ╳ DANIELE MONTESI, Never Sleep, Distretto Industriale 4

Distretto Industriale 4

Via Vincenzo Toffetti, 25, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

