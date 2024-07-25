Top track

Grand Street Feast

Gitkin

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 25 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The incredible Gitkin comes to Hoots!

Gitkin’s music exists somewhere between primal, rootsy memory and distant exotic yearning — A dusty bordertown where the familiar blends imperceptibly into the enchantingly foreign.

Don't miss this musical phen...

This is an 18+ event
Hootananny Brixton
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gitkin

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

