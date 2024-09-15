Top track

hubris + Guest

Le Molotov
Sun, 15 Sept, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"hubris." est un groupe de post-rock suisse originaire de Fribourg. Fondé en 2014, ce quatuor instrumental se distingue par son style original, fusionnant habilement l'expérimentation du post-rock, une ambiance électronique et des éléments empruntés à la s...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

hubris.

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

