DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ELVANA: ELVIS FRONTED NIRVANA

CHALK
Fri, 28 Mar 2025, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton
From £31.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

From the bowels of Disgraceland, Rock & Roll icons of the afterlife are raised from the dead! Rock & Roll meets Grunge as Elvis fronts Nirvana and gives the band the front man it’s been missing since ’94. Elvana tear through Nirvana’s catalogue whilst spli...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Elvana

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
825 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.