DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RnB & Slow Jams - Summer Series (London)

Studio 338
Sun, 9 Jun, 4:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £34.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Summer Series has arrived! Join us at Studio 338 for our first taste of Summer in London!

VIP Tables are avalable on the VIP Balcony. Tables cater for 6 people. Guests require tickets to book a table and tables have an additional £750 minimum spend, i...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by RnB & Slow Jams
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.