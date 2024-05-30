DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

How to Rewrite Your Sex and Relationships Story with Sharmadean Reid

The London EDITION
Thu, 30 May, 6:30 pm
TalkLondon
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In this edition of Sex Talks, Emma-Louise is joined by author and Stack World founder, Sharmadean Reid MBE, to discuss how the principles laid out in her new book, New Methods for Modern Women, can be applied to the way we approach sex, intimacy and the mo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sex Talks.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The London EDITION

10 Berners St, Fitzrovia, London W1T 3NP, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

