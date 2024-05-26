DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Giardino Degli idioti

Villa Sioli
Sun, 26 May, 2:00 pm
PartyBussero
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Villa Sioli, dalle ore 14,00 a Mezzanotte.

🎪

"Non un evento, un'opera d'arte,

Personaggi eccentrici, installazioni surreali, animali e un bazar itinerante.

Nella festa più senza senso dell'anno."

📍

A 20 minuti da Milano,

nelle mappe troverai il gi...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Cler

Venue

Villa Sioli

Piazzale Donato Zaccarin, 20041 Bussero Milan, Italy
Doors open2:00 pm

