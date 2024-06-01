DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BOOKLAB / LE ORIGINI DEL CONFLITTO - 17.00, Sala Lettura
Gramsci. La biografia
di e con Angelo D’Orsi (Feltrinelli, 2024) assieme a Davide Cadeddu (Università degli Studi di Milano)
Con la nuova edizione di Che Storia! vogliamo ragionare di guerra e d...
