DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Level Results Party 2024

Ministry Of Sound
Thu, 15 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

After sold out (Weeks in advance) parties in 2021, 2022 and 2023 with the entirty of London's A-Level Students looking for tickets, we're back for 2024 this year it's going to be even bigger WITH CHEAPER DRINKS AND A DJ LINE UP TO BRINGGG THE HEATTTTT!

MA...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Churchill Marketing Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Ministry Of Sound

103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
1200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.