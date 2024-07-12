DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jon Sullivan Band w/ TWINE

Icehouse
Fri, 12 Jul, 8:00 pm
From $20.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
8PM DOORS • DRINKS • FOOD // 9:30PM SHOW START // $15 ADVANCE (+fees) // $20 AT THE DOOR // $25 PREMIUM BALCONY SEATING (+fees)

Jon Sullivan Band is an ensemble including soulful guitar, sultry keyboards, driving bass, and a booming rhythm s...

21+
Presented by Brian Liebeck dba Icehouse Inc.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

