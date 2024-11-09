Top track

Shannon and The Clams

District
Sat, 9 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLiverpool
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HSP PRSNTS: Shannon & The Clams at District on 9th November 2024.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by HSP PRSNTS.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shannon & The Clams

Venue

District

61 Jordan Street, Liverpool L1 0BW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

