DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
first president of japan:
This is what happens when a clown starts a punk band. first president of japan is a Brooklyn based punk band thats punk as in I love you, and queer as in fuck you. A chaotic DIY explosion you need to see live.
Funeral Doors:
Fu...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.