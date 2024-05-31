DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CLOSING PARTY SICILIA QUEER 2024

I Candelai
Fri, 31 May, 9:30 pm
GigsPalermo
About

Sicilia Queer 2024 closing party @ i Candelai

31 maggio dalle 21:30

NZIRIA LIVE A/V

Drag performance di Il Caso X, Leila Yarn e Santa Rosalia

DJ SET

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da i Candelai

Venue

I Candelai

Via dei Candelai, 65, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

