Top track

Home

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

An Endless Sporadic

229
Thu, 22 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Home
Got a code?

About

AN ENDLESS SPORADIC - “An abstract instrumental journey of mind-bending musicianship and rich expressiveness via avant-garde film-score soundscapes, featuring flashes of stylistic innovation and ensemble work that is staggeringly packed full of drama yet s...

14+ (under 18 accompanied by adult)
Presented by London Prog Gigs.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

An Endless Sporadic, Kyros

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 2, entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.